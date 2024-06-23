NEET-PG cancellation ‘nail in the coffin’ of incompetent centralised system of selection: T.N. CM Stalin

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) postponing the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET-PG) a few hours ahead of the exam scheduled on Sunday (June 23, 2024) was not a one-off event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday.

The postponing of the NEET-PG by NBE, following the cancellation of UGC-NET, has thrown thousands of our doctors into deep despair. “Let us not forget the fact that these happenings are not one-off events but the final nails in the coffin of an incompetent and broken system of centralised selection,” Mr. Stalin charged in a social media post.

Terming it a “scam”, Mr. Stalin called for building a fair and equitable selection process for professional courses for “ensuring the primacy of school education and making it the base for careers”.

A strong proponent against the centralized NEET-based selection for admission into medical programmes, Mr. Stalin called for restoring the rights of States to determine their selection process for professional courses. “Most importantly, for reinstalling hope and faith in the minds of our students and their families.”