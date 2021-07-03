NEET panel: DK opposes BJP plea

‘Nagarajan filed plea for publicity and not in the public interest’

The Dravidar Kazhagam, represented by its president K. Veeramani, has filed an impleading petition in the Madras High Court in support of the Justice A.K. Rajan committee constituted by the government to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in the State.

It opposed a writ petition filed by BJP State secretary K. Nagarajan against the constitution of the committee.

Senior counsel P. Wilson, too, filed an impleading petition on behalf of a student.

In an affidavit, Mr. Veeramani accused Mr. Nagarajan of having filed the writ petition against the Justice A.K. Rajan committee for gaining publicity and not in the public interest. He claimed that the writ petition was highly premature, and no cause of action had arisen to entertain it. Pointing out that the committee had been constituted only to study the pros and cons of making admissions to medical colleges on the basis of NEET scores, Mr. Veeramani said the writ petitioner had no legal authority to question the constitution of such a panel since it was the prerogative of the government to do so.