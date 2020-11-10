Tamil Nadu

NEET online coaching classes begin

The School Education Department on Monday started free online coaching classes for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 aspirants, from government and aided schools in the State.

Around 14,000 students have registered for the online classes.

Dept.’s announcement

Earlier, in October, the Department had said that it would be starting the online coaching sessions.

Amphisoft Technologies will be conducting the sessions through the e-box platform.

Similar sessions were held online for students who took up NEET in September, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

