NEET not against social justice, says Annamalai

He urges party candidates to take the schemes of the Centre to voters

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is not against social justice or any particular section of people, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Monday.

Addressing the media after taking part in an event held to introduce the BJP’s candidates for the urban local bodies elections, at Vadavalli near Coimbatore, he said the Union government had increased the number of medical colleges in the State and provided “an equal opportunity for all to qualify” with NEET. “Whatever the DMK said during its election campaigns, the same is being said at the all-party meetings now,” he claimed.

The BJP will highlight the schemes introduced by the Union government and the failures of the State government during its campaign for the urban local bodies elections, Mr. Annamalai said, alleging that the DMK did not fulfil even 10 out of over 500 poll promises.

On the row over Muslim girl students wearing a hijab being barred from pre-university classes in Karnataka’s Udupi district, Mr. Annamalai accused the Congress of practising communal politics in the State, adding that the BJP will never practice “appeasement politics”.

Later, Mr. Annamalai attended a meeting in Tiruppur, where he introduced his party’s candidates for the urban local bodies elections and urged them to take the schemes of the Union government to the voters.