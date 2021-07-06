NEET issue not ideological battle, says BJP leader

CHENNAI

06 July 2021

The issue of NEET is not an ideological battle as claimed by DMK MP and senior advocate P. Wilson but was a legal battle, said BJP leader K. Nagarajan, who has moved the High Court against the constitution of a committee by the State government to look into the issue of NEET.

“This is not an ideological or political battle for us. It is only a legal battle. We are questioning the State government’s decision to form an expert committee since this is against the order of the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench,” he said at a press conference.

Mr. Nagarajan said the BJP was the only party concerned about the welfare of students and charged that the Congress, the Left and the DMK that had supported NEET earlier were engaged in “an eyewash on NEET now”. He questioned why the Congress government in Punjab or the CPI(M) government in Kerala were not opposing the exam.

