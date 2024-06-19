NEET is regressive and lacks transparency, says N. Ram

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is regressive and lacks transparency. It favours the rich at the expense of students from rural areas and marginalised sections of society, said N. Ram, veteran journalist and Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Speaking at a discussion organised by the Doctors Forum for People’s Health on the topic, ‘Why NEET should be opposed’, Mr. Ram said, “The objective of NEET coaching centres is to loot and exploit the thirst for medical education. NEET creates a disparity, as students from rural areas, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities cannot afford to attend classes in coaching centres.”

He also questioned why there was a surge this year in the average marks in NEET. “Between 2020 and 2023, the average mark in NEET was between 259 and 297. However, this year, it rose to 323.55. There is a steep increase in the number of students getting full marks,” he pointed out, and added that the entire process of NEET lacked transparency.

Mr. Ram also spoke about the irregularities and corruption that took place a decade ago in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, called ‘Vyapam’. “The Centre infringes States’ rights and is waging a war against federalism, particularly against State governments ruled by the Opposition parties,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Justice D. Hariparanthaman, former judge of the Madras High Court, said Tamil Nadu always stood for federalism and never compromised on its rights.

“We are opposing NEET because it is against federalism, social justice and the Constitution of India,” he said.

“NEET was first introduced by a regulation of the Medical Council of India in 2010, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was in power. Though the DMK was a part of the UPA, the Tamil Nadu government filed a case in the Madras High Court and obtained an exemption from NEET,” he said.

Mr. Hariparanthaman also spoke on the legal aspects of NEET and its evolution through Section 10 D of the Indian Medical Council Act, which was later repealed, and Section 14 of the National Medical Council Act, which is in force.

P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), termed NEET “a commercial gamble”.

He said the National Testing Agency was not an academic institution, and had no expertise to evaluate students.

“There is no transparency in NTA as it outsources everything related to NEET. We are now in the era of gaslighting, in which the perpetrator chooses the victim. NEET destroys the hope and self-confidence of the students, ” he said.

T. Kamaraj, president; S. Kasi, general secretary; and C. Karunakaran, secretary of the forum, were among those who spoke during the discussion. The forum also passed resolutions opposing NEET.