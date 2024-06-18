GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET is against social, economic and political justice, says Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani

The leaders raised slogans against the Union government and demanded abolition of NEET

Published - June 18, 2024 10:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of various political parties took part in the protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, organised by Dravidian Students Federation, the Students Wing of Dravidar Kazhagam, at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is against the social, economic and political justice enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution, said Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mr. Veeramani spoke elaborately on division of power as mentioned in Schedule seven of the Constitution of India, at the protest organised by the Dravidian Students Federation, the Students Wing of Dravidar Kazhagam, against NEET. He termed NTA as an “unlawful agency” and claimed that “NEET is a modified version of Sanskrit (which was mandatory for medical admissions decades ago) to discriminate people.” The Dravidar Kazhagam, based on the recommendations of Justice A.K. Rajan committee report, would file a case to abolish the NEET, he added.

Leaders of various political parties took part in the protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, organised by Dravidian Students Federation, the Students Wing of Dravidar Kazhagam, at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan contended that NEET destroyed the self-confidence of aspiring students who excelled in studies while in school. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said that NEET had become a business [of coaching centres] in the country. Falsehood was being spread that NEET was introduced during the Congress regime, he said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan, who spoke widely about the implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations, said the opposition to NEET was not just because of irregularities in the conduct of the examination. It was fundamentally against social justice and federalism, he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said earlier protests were organised to demand that Tamil Nadu be exempt from NEET. But now, like Tamil Nadu, many States in India were protesting seeking abolition of NEET. State Secretary of Communist Party of India R. Mutharasan said the fight against NEET should be continued till the test was scrapped.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah said NEET was forcefully imposed on students. “Why is there a surge in the number of students getting full marks this year, when compared to previous years,” he questioned.

Speaking at the event, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), said NEET was a gamble and the National Testing Agency was directly involved in this alleged scam.

K.A.M. Mohammed Abubackar, general secretary, Indian Union Muslim League, Kali Poongundran, vice-president, Dravidar Kazhagam, A. Vandhiyathevan of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, were among others who spoke during the protest. The leaders also raised slogans against the Union government and demanded abolition of NEET.

