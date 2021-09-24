NEET irregularities have shaken medical aspirants’ faith: Ramadoss

CHENNAI

24 September 2021 01:46 IST

Exam for current academic year should be cancelled, he says

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said the NEET impersonation scam that has been unearthed in Maharashtra has created an adverse impression among the students.

In a statement, he said the CBI had filed a case against Nagpur-based coaching company stating that they had taken ₹50 lakh from students promising them that they would get a seat in government medical colleges.

“When NEET was implemented in 2010, it was stated that it would improve the standard of medical education and that it would end the commercialisation of medical education in India.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre said that it would stop irregularities related to medical college admissions. While that has not happened, there are irregularities in the conduct of NEET itself. This is unacceptable and has destroyed the faith of the students in the conduct of NEET and medical college admissions,” he said.

He said NEET should be cancelled for the current academic year and medical admissions should be based on Plus 2 marks.