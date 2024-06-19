GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET irregularities | DMK Rajya Sabha MP urges Centre to order CBI probe, take action against concerned officials

MP P. Wilson also urged PM Modi to amend the NMC Act and abolish NEET, during the upcoming Parliament sessions

Published - June 19, 2024 10:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Wilson, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP

P. Wilson, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP | Photo Credit: RAGU R

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend The National Medical Commission Act 2019 in the upcoming Parliament sessions, and to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and give up the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) and allow individual States to manage their medical admission procedures. He also asked why a CBI probe had not been ordered into the recent NEET irregularities.

In a post on X, Mr. Wilson said “Despite the overwhelming evidence pointing to various illegalities in the NEET UG 2024, such as paper leaks and other criminal offences, the Union Government has not yet ordered an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Two states, Bihar and Gujarat, have already registered First Information Reports (FIRs) and begun investigations into the alleged scams.” This delay in ordering a CBI enquiry may allow offenders to erase evidence in other States where FIRs have not been registered or investigations have not started, Mr. Wilson pointed out.

Supreme Court says any negligence in conduct of NEET should be dealt with thoroughly

It is concerning that no action has been taken against any of the officials involved in these scams. “Why J.P. Nadda [Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare] and Dharmendra Pradhan [Union Minister of Education] are attempting to shield these officials?” he asked in his post.

Further, he urged the President of India Droupadi Murmu to consider granting assent to the Tamil Nadu NEET Exemption Bill, re-adopted in the State Legislative Assembly in February 2022.

