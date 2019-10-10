NEET impersonation scam: medicos’ parents denied bail

The bail plea of Venkatesan, father of Theni Medical College student Udit Surya, an accused in the NEET impersonation case, was dismissed by Theni Judicial Magistrate N. Panneerselvam on Wednesday.

Similarly, the bail application of Mohammed Shafi, father of Dharmapuri medical student Mohammed Irfan, another accused in the case, was also dismissed.

Meanwhile, Irfan, a student of the Dharmapuri Medical College, was brought to Theni by a police team. The student surrendered before a court in Salem on October 1.

Irfan was on Wednesday produced before the Andipatti Judicial Magistrate, Mahendra Varma, who ordered that he be taken to the Theni Judicial Magistrate court, as the trial of the primary case was taking place there. The Theni Judicial Magistrate ordered that he be remanded in judicial custody, and Irfan was lodged in the Theni district jail in the evening.

Following two mails from a whistleblower in Chennai, alleging that Surya had engaged a proxy to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, the college dean lodged a complaint with the Gandamanur Vilakku police.

Even as the police were conducting inquiries, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. Subsequently, the CB-CID arrested three students, including Surya, Praveen and Rahul, and their fathers Venkatesan, Saravanan and Davis. The students had allegedly used impersonators in NEET and secured medical seats during the MBBS admissions in 2019.

Based on a confession from Surya, the CB-CID went in search of Irfan. But he remained untraceable until the day he surrendered.

‘Didn’t complete MBBS’

However, in the meantime, the police secured his father Shafi, a practising doctor running two clinics in Vaniyambadi. Investigations revealed that he had not completed his MBBS and was practising medicine illegally. Shafi was also remanded in judicial custody.

The police have arrested eight people so far in the NEET impersonation case.

Sources said the CB-CID sleuths may seek custody of Irfan as part of their investigation.