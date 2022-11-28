NEET, GST proposed by Congress were different: Alagiri

November 28, 2022 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) proposed under the Congress-led UPA regime were different from the manner in which the present BJP government enacted and implemented them. At the NSUI Zonal Training Camp at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai, he said issues such as NEET and GST were being used to criticise the Congress for “passing the law in the first place”. “However,Rahul Gandhi had said that NEET that was brought by the Congress was voluntary, and any State that wanted NEET could have it and those who don’t want it need not have it. When the Congress brings a law, we pass it after long deliberations. GST was about one tax, but less tax to facilitate growth of business. However, the GST introduced by BJP has resulted in severe disadvantages for businesses,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said it was important to have an in-depth understanding of the effects of demonetisation, language policy, farm laws that were introduced (and then repealed), Cauvery issue, Mekedatu issue and the uniform civil code. “And, one must learn to speak what we know without fear. A political party should begin from its student’s wing,” he said.

He also urged the party student wing members to spread the message that the Congress was the only political party where three of its main leaders – Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi – were killed, effectively to youngsters.