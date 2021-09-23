NEET eliminated multiple entrance tests: former Anna University Vice Chancellor E Balagurusamy

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has eliminated multiple entrance tests usually conducted by different States, deemed universities and central institutions for medical admissions and saved students’ energy, time and money in preparing for them besides reducing anxiety and stress, former Anna University Vice Chancellor E Balagurusamy has contended.

He felt the State had passed an anti-NEET Bill based on what he believed was a “lopsided report” of the Justice A K Rajan panel. However, he acknowledged that coaching had replaced learning in schools and rued that in most private schools the focus was on coaching and not learning. But he added that such coaching existed even before Joint Entrance Examinations and NEET. The result of such coaching was visible in how private school students were able to garner seats in engineering and medical colleges in large numbers, he argued.

According to him the committee had failed to highlight some of the issues NEET had addressed. The test paved way for students from the State to be admitted to central institutions and deemed universities and also enter colleges in other states under the 15% All India Quota seats. “If we do not participate in NEET, Tamil Nadu students will lose the opportunity to join these institutions,” he cautioned.

He was of the view that the test guarantees equal opportunity to secure a seat in any college in the country. Prof Balagurusamy also believed NEET eliminated capitation fee in deemed universities and private medical colleges.

He expressed surprise that the Justice A.K. Rajan committee did not present the benefits of NEET to the State’s students.

NEET facilitated admission in medical programmes abroad.

According to Mr. Balagurusamy the recent announcement of 27% reservation for other backward classes and 10% for economically weaker section students in the AIQ seats would benefit more students.