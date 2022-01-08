‘NEET counselling verdict a win for social justice’

CHENNAI

Order will allow over 4,000 students to get admission in medical colleges: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri welcomed the Supreme Court’s order allowing counselling for NEET maintaining the 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% for the Economically Weaker Sections in the All India Quota seats.

Mr. Alagiri termed this as a victory for social justice. He said the order will allow more than 4,000 students belonging to the OBCs across the country to get admission in medical colleges. Recalling the history of reservation in Tamil Nadu’s education system, he said the Supreme Court’s order on Friday was also a victory for those in Tamil Nadu who are fighting for social justice.

“There is now a situation that the efforts taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Tamil Nadu government for NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu will be successful. The Governor [R.N. Ravi] can only temporarily put on hold the NEET exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly by not sending it to the President for his assent. He has to act according to the advice of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. If he acts contrary to it, it will be considered as acting against the principles laid down in the Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri warned that he hoped that the Governor would not want to land in such a position but if he continued to act against the people of Tamil Nadu, he would have to face the consequences.