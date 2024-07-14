NEET: Congress fighting for justice, Rahul Gandhi tells Stalin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has told Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that his party is fighting to get justice for students taking NEET, the State government said on Sunday.

Writing to Mr. Stalin, Mr. Gandhi said that he had met thousands of students who had been affected by the “huge failure” of the Union government and the National Testing Agency. “Twenty-four lakh students should expeditiously get justice,” Mr. Gandhi was quoted as saying.

The Congress leader thanked Mr. Stalin for his letter dated June 28, 2024 on the NEET issue, the government said.

Citing irregularities in NEET, Mr. Stalin had also written to the Chief Ministers of Opposition-ruled States, requesting them to pass Assembly resolutions urging the Centre to abolish the test. This followed the adoption of a resolution by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking an exemption from NEET for the State.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that NEET had exposed “apparent deficiencies” in the higher education structure. It had attracted attention to the impact on students belonging to the marginalised sections, he said.

