NEET coaching to commence after board exams for Plus 2 students

School Education Department has selected around 3,000 students to attend the residential programme in April

The School Education department will once again start conducting coaching classes for Plus 2 students taking up competitive exams such as NEET and JEE once the public exams end.

From September 24 to January 5, coaching classes to help government and government-aided school students prepare for competitive exams was conducted in 412 centres across the State. The public exams for class 12 are expected to finish on March 24.

In a circular, Director of School Education S. Kannappan has said that the Education department has tied up with a private education company to give online coaching classes across the 412 centres. “For this purpose, a trial run will be held across the centres on March 17. Every centre will have a designated coordinator who will supervise this and give feedback on the trial coaching session,” he said.

For the last few years, the department had also initiated one month residential coaching programme for students in April ahead of NEET. “The residential programme will be held this year as well. We have selected a list of around 3,000 students from over 7,500 students to attend this programme and all other formalities as to where the coaching will be held is being planned,” an official said.