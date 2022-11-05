NEET coaching for T.N. government school students from November 3rd week

The T.N. School Education Dept has announced that training will begin across the State, at over 400 centres, for students who want to attempt competitive exams

The T.N. School Education Dept has announced that training will begin across the State, at over 400 centres, for students who want to attempt competitive exams

After a long wait, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced that coaching for students of classes 11 and 12 from government and aided schools, who want to attempt competitive exams for higher education including NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) will begin across the State from the third week of November.

Over the last three years, 412 centres have been identified and set up for coaching students across the State, and these centres will continue to function. Depending on the needs of the students, they can opt to attend classes in either Tamil or English.

The Department has said that the coaching would be held in-person, and has further asked schools to ensure that attendance is recorded and the marks scored by students during the tests conducted through, this are registered as well.

A centre will not have more than 50 students from class 12, and 20 students from class 11. While class 11 students are to be admitted on the basis of their class 10 exam marks, Class 12 students will be admitted into these classes based on their class 11 marks.

Through the last two years, the coaching for competitive exams has remained low key. Around two months before NEET was scheduled to take place this year, several districts organised coaching for students of class 12.

“A specific team of subject experts, apart from PG teachers need to be roped in to oversee NEET coaching through the academic year in each district. A proper plan should be in place to carry out coaching for students this year, which includes a streamlined syllabus, referring to previous year’s papers, and regular tests,” said Patric Raymond, secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.

The Department has, so far, called for teachers who have been trained during the previous academic years to take over as coordinators at these coaching centres on school campuses.