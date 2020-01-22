NEET coaching classes will begin soon, says TN School Education Minister

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that coaching classes for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will begin soon.

Addressing media persons after inaugurating the induction training for village panchayat presidents and vice-presidents in Perundurai on Wednesday, the Minister said that due to the rural local body elections and Pongal holidays, the coaching classes could not begin.

NEET 2020 is scheduled for May 3. With only three months to go, concerns were raised about about the State not commencing coaching classes to prepare the students from government schools in Tamil Nadu to take the test for admissions to medical colleges.

To another question, the Minister reiterated that students from Classes 5 and 8 can write their board examinations in the same school they are studying in and added that a four-page order has been issued regarding it. “There is no confusion on the issue,” he said.

When asked about actor Rajinikanth's comments on Periyar, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that Periyar had contributed for the growth of downtrodden people.