NEET case: two students granted bail

Taking into account the age of two students involved in the NEET impersonation case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail to them on Wednesday. However, the relief was denied to their fathers.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted bail to two students and denied the same to their fathers. The court also heard the anticipatory bail petitions of a father-son duo, apprehending arrest by the CB-CID, in connection with the case. The anticipatory bail petitions were adjourned by a week for further hearing.

Earlier, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Theni, had denied bail to the accused in the case. The High Court Bench had granted bail to the first medical student arrested in the NEET impersonation case.

The court had observed that the father of the student was the manipulator and the son had played along. Denying bail to the father, the court said the investigation in the case was at a crucial stage.

The CB-CID had to secure the impersonator and others involved in the case, the court said.