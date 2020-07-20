NEET case should be heard immediately: Ramadoss

Chennai

20 July 2020 00:31 IST

‘2016 verdict overturning cancellation of test not a complete one’

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Sunday asked why the Supreme Court is delaying hearing the case against National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the last 50 months.

The State government must request the SC to hear the case, he said in a statement. The facts show that the exam for medical admissions had neither improved nor stopped its commercialisation.

“If the arguments and facts are presented before the court, NEET will be cancelled for certain. This is the reason why the case is being prevented from being heard,” Dr. Ramadoss said. He blamed the UPA II led by the Congress between 2009 and 2014 for the introduction of NEET.

“The verdict in 2016 that overturned the cancellation of NEET confirmed by the court in 2013 is not a complete one based on listening to all arguments. It is only four pages long — if you ignore the details of the case, the verdict is only four lines. Even in those four lines, there is no reason why the verdict was overturned,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said the judges themselves agreed that overturning the Supreme Court order was not based on merit of the case and that the case would be heard again in detail. “However, it has not been heard for the last 51 months. The principal case has not been heard by the Supreme Court,” he said, adding, “If the case is heard, it is possible to present evidence about how NEET had created ₹18,000 crore business around it. It is also possible to get an exemption for States that do not want it.”

“It is not right to have a case against NEET pending for four and a half years,” he added.