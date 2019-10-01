Tamil Nadu

NEET case: investigators quiz doctor

Udit Surya’s father moves Theni court for bail

Mohamed Shafi, a practising doctor from Vaniyambadi in Vellore district, appeared before the CB-CID police here on Monday in connection with the NEET impersonation case.

The police said his son, Mohammed Irfan, a student of the Dharmapuri Government Medical College, had allegedly secured an MBBS seat through an act of impersonation.

Despite a day-long inquiry with Mr. Shafi, the police were unable to arrive at a conclusion, a source said, adding that the next course of action could be decided only after the student concerned appears before the authorities for questioning.

Based on the reported confessions of other suspects in the impersonation case, including medical student Udit Surya and his father Venkatesan, the police had issued summons, following which a few more students, their parents and three administrators of private medical colleges had appeared for questioning.

Amid rumours that Irfan had fled the country, a senior CB-CID official maintained that the law enforcers were on the lookout for him, and refused to divulge more details on his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Dr. Venkatesan filed a bail plea before the Judicial Magistrate court.

