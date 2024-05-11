ADVERTISEMENT

NEET benefits only coaching institutions: TNCC chief

Published - May 11, 2024 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

K. Selvaperunthagai | Photo Credit: FILE

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday alleged that the NEET was held mainly for the benefit of coaching institutions.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that States need to consider NEET only when the syllabus is uniform and that until then it should not be imposed on any state.

“NEET benefits coaching institutions...it is quite clear who among the ‘BJP leaders’ are part of such institutions. NEET should not be imposed on States in a democracy. It destroys the dream of poor and rural students who want to become doctors,” he contended.

