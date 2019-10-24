Tamil Nadu

NEET: Bail pleas of 8 accused dismissed

more-in

The bail pleas of four students and their parents, accused in NEET impersonation case, were dismissed by the Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday.

Three students were arrested by the CB-CID for allegedly using proxies to clear NEET. Their fathers were also arrested. A woman student of the Saveetha Medical College and her mother were also held.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
medical education
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 24, 2019 1:48:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/neet-bail-pleas-of-8-accused-dismissed/article29780882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY