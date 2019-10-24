NEET: Bail pleas of 8 accused dismissed

The bail pleas of four students and their parents, accused in NEET impersonation case, were dismissed by the Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday.
Three students were arrested by the CB-CID for allegedly using proxies to clear NEET. Their fathers were also arrested. A woman student of the Saveetha Medical College and her mother were also held.
