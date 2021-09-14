NEET aspirant found dead in Ariyalur

K. Kanimozhi had told her parents that she had found the questions tough after giving the NEET exam.

An 18-year-old girl, from Santhampadi village near Jayankondam, who had written the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on September 12 was found dead in her house on the morning of September 14, police said.

K. Kanimozhi, the deceased, was found dead in her house at Thuvarankurichi. No suicide note has been recovered.

According to her parents, the girl was unhappy since the NEET examination. She had told her parents that she had found the questions tough. Her parents said she had taken the extreme step fearing failure in the exam.

In 2017, S. Anitha of Kuzhumur village in Ariyalur, who had impleaded herself in a Supreme Court case challenging NEET, had ended her life.

The State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 offer counselling for those in distress.