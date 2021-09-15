NEET aspirant found dead at home in Vellore

VELLORE:

15 September 2021 15:09 IST

Soundharya’s parents were daily wage labourers.

The body of a 17-year-old girl, who wrote NEET examinations last Sunday, was found in her home near Katpadi, Vellore district, on Wednesday. Police suspect she took her life as she had said she did not do her exam well. No suicide note has been found among her belongings.

According to the police, T. Soundharya, was living with her parents, S. Thirunavukasaru and T. Rukmani, in their house at Kathalapattu village of Kanniyambadi block near Katpadi in Vellore. She did her schooling in the village and scored top marks in the tenth and twelfth board examinations. "She seemed depressed for the past two days. A case has been registered under section 164 of CrPC," S. Selvakumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

Being daily wage labourers, Soundharya's parents left home early on Wednesday leaving her alone at home. Around 10.30 a.m, when the neighbour called Soundharya, she did not respond to their calls and the house was locked from inside. Immediately, they informed her parents and relatives. Police rushed to the spot, found her body inside, and sent it to the Vellore Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)