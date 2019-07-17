NEET a ‘bogus exam’, says DMK MLA

DMK legislator and former Minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna on Tuesday said the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was against social justice and was a “bogus exam”.

“Private coaching centres are earning lakhs of Rupees through NEET. Last year, the Tamil NEET paper had nearly 100 errors,” she said, during a debate in the Assembly on the demands for grants for the Health and Family Welfare Department.

She said 15% of the MBBS seats (490) was allotted for the All India Quota. Of this, 245 seats should be reserved for the OBCs. Similarly, as regards postgraduate medical seats, 440 of the 879 seats should be reserved for the OBCs. But there was no reservation for the OBCs, she added.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the State government had been constantly raising the issue with the Centre. He added that Tamil Nadu had received an additional 508 postgraduate and 126 super-speciality seats this year.

When the issue of the NITI Aayog’s Health Index was raised, he reiterated that the State had registered its objection to the ranking system, saying “wrong data” was used. Tamil Nadu had slipped from the third to the ninth rank in the recently released Health Index.

Organ transplant

Replying to a question on organ donations, he said Tamil Nadu had not allotted even a single organ to other States as utilisation was high in both government and private hospitals here. T.N. had received 80 organs from other States, he added. “The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister have agreed to pledge their organs. All members should do the same,” he said, addressing DMK MLAs.

After DMK MLA K. Pitchandi claimed that government hospitals were no longer providing free treatment and had become “insurance hospitals”, the Minister said only 244 government hospitals were empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

In reply to DMK MLA P. Saravanan’s query on the implementation of pay band-4 for government doctors, the Minister said the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association had put forward the demand, and the government will consider it.

The Minister said steps were being taken to establish a government medical college in Ramanathapuram.