Neelam to publish compilation on Iyothee Thass Pandithar

CHENNAI

02 January 2022 23:32 IST

The book is edited by Dalit historian Stalin Rajangam

Founded by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, Neelam Publications has produced a compilation on Dalit and Dravidian thinker Iyothee Thass Pandithar.

Edited by Dalit historian Stalin Rajangam, the book will be made available in the market from January 6. The work has 29 articles by 28 renowned scholars and budding writers.

While Dalit political parties have always projected Iyothee Thass as a Dalit icon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also recently announced that the State government would build a memorial for him. Tamil nationalist parties such as Naam Tamilar Katchi have also recently recognised him for his contributions towards understanding Tamil history and culture.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rajangam said the volume, to be published to commemorate 175th birth anniversary of Iyothee Thasar, would be divided into four parts, each dealing with a particular aspect of his life and work.

“I have not focused too much on his political thought as much of it has already been done. This volume will focus on his ideas on history and culture. A number of renowned scholars like V. Geetha, A.R. Venkatachalapathy, G. Balasubramaniam, Gnana Aloysius, T. Dharmaraj have contributed,” he said.

The first part focuses on his thoughts and ideas, second on his political action, third deals with the impact of his actions and fourth will feature research by those who have not studied or researched him but have arrived at similar historical conclusions as Iyothee Thasar. The work will also feature a play, short story and poems based on his thoughts.

“Iyothee Thasar’s political ideas are out in the public. However, his cultural and historical ideas and conclusions have come in for sharp criticism. It has been said that much of what he has said is just fiction and there is no historical evidence for it. This is an attempt to address such criticism,” said Mr. Rajangam.

“It is important to understand his ideas and historical methodologies and reclaim him as a thinker and not just contain him as a political icon by erecting statues and photographs,” he said.