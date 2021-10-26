Need to reduce debts, restore growth: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairing a virtual meeting of his economic advisory council

26 October 2021 01:19 IST

Meet of economic advisory panel held

There is a pressing need to plan for the post-COVID-19 situation, focus on reducing the debt burden of the State and restore growth and investment, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday. Speaking at a meeting of the economic advisory council, the Chief Minister said he was looking at the committee’s recommendations and advice to bring down debts and attract investment.

Mr. Stalin said he sought the committee’s suggestions on utilising the unique strengths of the State effectively, developing those sectors and ensuring that they generate good employment for the youth.

He spoke about how the committee’s previous recommendations, during the first meeting in July, had been useful, and many of them had been included in the Budget announcements. He said funding for the old-age pension scheme had been significantly increased and steps were being taken to expand it as well. Makkalai thedi marthuthuvam and Illam thedi kalvi were announced, taking healthcare and education to the doorstep of senior citizens and children respectively, he said.

He said the State had taken various initiatives to bring down vaccine hesitancy among people, and at least one dose had been given to 72% of the eligible population — a huge improvement compared to the situation three months back.