ADVERTISEMENT

Need to learn lessons from history to avoid natural disasters, says official

December 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Historians say that manipulation of natural flow of water in the Indus Valley led to flooding and eventually the destruction of civilisation, says Dhanalakshmi

The Hindu Bureau

A. Dhanalakshmi, Joint Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, speaking during Technoscape 23 at VIT on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

“We need to learn lessons from history to avoid natural disasters,” said A. Dhanalakshmi, Joint Secretary, Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology.

She was the chief guest at the Technoscape 23, the three-day international conference on sustainable technologies for water and wastewater treatment organised by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore in association with Yokohama National University, Japan and Gdansk University of Technology, Poland.

“Water also has the power to destroy any civilization. Historians say that due to the manipulation of the natural flow of water’s direction in the Indus Valley, water led to flooding which led to the destruction of the civilisation. We need to learn lessons from history to avoid these types natural disasters,” Ms. Dhanalakshmi said. “We need to protect natural resources including lakes, ponds, rivers,” she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DST has created a nano-membrane technology that enables atmospheric water generation integrated with concentrated solar photovoltaic modules to improve the water concentration rate, she pointed out. VIT, Vellore and the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee have entered into an agreement, in which DST will provide facility for river bank filtration in Tungabhadra river in Karnataka by which about 2,000 people would get benefitted, she noted..

In his presidential address, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT said people have the duty and responsibility to preserve and protect water bodies and there was a need to increase pre-capita availability of water in India. M. Adul Wahab, Managing Director, KH Exports India Private Limited took part in the function as Guest of Honour and delivered his address.

Other officials from VIT and over 200 delegates from 25 countries including Japan, Poland, Canada and Estonia are participating in the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US