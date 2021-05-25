‘Need oxygen supply from western States’

CHENNAI

25 May 2021 00:08 IST

Govt. cites Cyclone Yaas as reason

The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that it had sought the urgent supply of oxygen from western States, since the allocation of 146 tonnes to Tamil Nadu from the eastern corridor (primarily Odisha) may get affected by Cyclone Yaas.

The court was told that Maharashtra had agreed to supply 60 tonnes of oxygen a day for 12 days, beginning Monday.

Appearing before Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram said the Centre had increased the allocation of oxygen for Tamil Nadu under the National Oxygen Plan, from 519 to 650 tonnes, with effect from Tuesday. Of this, it had been stated that 146 tonnes would be supplied from the eastern corridor.

However, since that supply might get disrupted because of the cyclone, the State had insisted on ensuring supply from the western corridors, and Maharashtra had readily agreed to supply it, he said. After recording his submission, the court said fortunately, there was no clamouring for oxygen in Tamil Nadu or Puducherry, at present, though the State government feared disruption in future.

Alternative plan

“It is hoped that the Centre has an alternative plan to at least ensure the supply of 650 tonnes of oxygen to the State, as allocated. Learned Additional Solicitor General R. Sankaranarayanan has assured the court that the possible disruption due to Yaas has been taken into consideration by the Centre, and alternative arrangements may be indicated,” the judges observed in their interim order.

The interim order was passed on a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by the court to monitor the fight against COVID-19.