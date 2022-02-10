Need NIA probe into bomb attack on BJP Chennai office, says Annamalai

CHENNAI

The TN BJP president also accused the DMK government of tapping his phone, and has called for a High Court probe

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday demanded that the case relating to the hurling of petrol bombs on the BJP’s State headquarters, Kamalalayam, in Chennai, be handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Charging that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated since the DMK came to power, Mr. Annamalai said the party could not accept the statement allegedly given by the accused that the BJP’s opposition to NEET was the reason for hurling the petrol bombs. “This accused, according to the police, is a history-sheeter. The distance between this man and education will be thousands of miles. I doubt if that man will even know what NEET is. This attack has happened due to the instigation of someone. The conspirators behind this must be found out,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He claimed the accused “might have listened to the Chief Minister’s [M.K. Stalin] speech on NEET”, to indulge in such an act.

Further, Mr. Annamalai claimed the DMK government was tapping his phone and downgrading his security. “Once this government came to power, my security was downgraded from Y-category to X-category. A lone gunman is giving me protection. But I am not bothered about it,” he said. The police pickets at both the ends of the street where the BJP office is situated was also removed, he alleged..

Mr. Annamalai claimed that the government was tapping his phone and the party had to find out how many of their party leaders’ phones were being tapped. “We need an independent High Court monitored probe to investigate this,” he said.