Need government-funded research to improve safety of conservancy workers

February 19, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bouddha Sangha Trust (TNBST) on Saturday stressed the need for government-funded research initiatives to identify measures to improve the safety of conservancy workers, who faced inhumane and hazardous working conditions.

At a conference organised here to discuss the need for sanitation engineering to emerge as an important area of study in both academia and in relevant government departments, S. Saravanan, managing trustee of TNBST, said that few isolated attempts to develop technologies would not help in eliminating the need for humans to enter sewers for cleaning.

A worker from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), who shared his experience at the conference but preferred not to be quoted, said that there was a disconnect between the problems they faced and the solutions offered to them.

He said that the ‘super sucker’ machines used to remove blockage in sewers, for instance, were effective only up to a certain depth. However, most sewer lines in the city were much deeper. “These sewer lines, built decades ago, were designed for manual cleaning and not with machines now given to us. There is a need to design sewer lines in a better way and to develop technologies that are suited to us,” he said.

Another worker said even the ‘jet rodding’ machines had such limitations and the workers often had to resort to some primitive equipment or enter manually to clean the blockage. These machines can fatally injure the workers if not handled properly. “Yet, we hardly received any training,” he said.

Geo Damin, a civil engineer from the organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal, argued that the conservancy workers continued to work in inhumane conditions as the society, which is casteist in nature, did not accord importance to them. He said even a basic tricycle used by conservancy workers in many places did not have a lever to turn the vehicle left or right. “The worker has to lift it one side and turn. Is it difficult to install a simple lever? We just do not care,” he said.