Need for more focus on research in medicine, says expert

December 19, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Delegates at the Rajeswari Ammal Memorial Lecture held by Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Monday. Photo: Special arrangement

Chandrashekar Natarajan, adjunct professor, Tufts University School of Medicine, United States of America, on Monday stressed the need for increased collaboration between medical colleges and pharmaceutical companies to further improve research in the field of medicine.

Delivering the Rajeswari Ammal Memorial Lecture organised by Naruvi Hospitals here, he said research was crucial for the development of new drugs and highlighted the importance of developing low-cost drugs to bring down the health expenditure for patients. He reiterated the importance of publishing research findings regularly in journals.

G.V. Sampath, chairman, Naruvi Hospital, said his late mother Rajeswari Ammal, in whose memory the lecture was organised, was always keen to help people in need of support for healthcare.

