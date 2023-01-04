ADVERTISEMENT

Need for intensifying struggle against caste oppression under the present regime in the Centre, says Kerala Minister

January 04, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

RSS and BJP working towards their hundred-year dream of making India a Hindu Rashtra, says Radhakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau

From left, Bala Prajapathi Adikalar, Kerala Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan and K. Samuel Raj, Secretary, Untouchability Eradication Front at the fourth State conference of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Kerala Minister for Devaswom K. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday stressed the need for strengthening the struggles of organisations working against caste discrimination to counter what he called attempts of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to establish a ‘Hindu rashtra’.

Addressing a confluence of leaders and organisations working against caste organised by Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front in Chennai, he charged that the RSS and the BJP were working towards their hundred-year dream of making India a Hindu Rashtra.

According to him, the RSS and the BJP did not believe in any core values enshrined in the Constitution. He alleged that they did not believe in equality as they were supporters of caste-based hierarchy.

It is against this backdrop, he said that such coming together of organisations working against caste gained significance. He appealed to all the organisations to participate in a struggle planned in all States against caste oppression under the present regime at the Centre.

He said that Kerala has achieved significantly in addressing caste discrimination and inequality as the left movement took forward the ideals of social reformers like Ayya Vaikundar and Ayyankali

Bala Prajapathi Adikalar, the religious leader of the Ayya sect, recalled the reformist measures of Ayya Vaikundar. In his view, Ayya Vaikundar was a communist in spirit as he fought for equality.

He stressed the need for introducing Tamil worship in all the temples as it is crucial for eradicating caste discrimination and allowing all castes to enter the sanctum sanctorum and conduct prayers.

