Need clarity on DPC functioning from State: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday took note of the contradictory statements made by the State with regard to the action taken in curbing irregularities in direct purchase centres (DPCs).

While the State in its counter affidavit submitted that the allegations that officials were demanding ₹30 to ₹40 per bag for procurement of paddy was false, it also submitted that 105 officials were found guilty during surprise inspections.

The State said that 1,725 inspections were conducted and action was taken against the guilty officials. The government was taking steps to curb malpractice and mismanagement at the DPCs, it submitted.

Taking note of the contradictory submission, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought clarity on the issue and directed the State to submit an additional affidavit.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate A.P. Suryaprakasam from Chennai, who alleged corruption and mismanagement at the DPCs. He said that it was the farmers who had to suffer as a result of irregularities.