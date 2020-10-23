Need 3 to 4 weeks to decide on 7.5% quota Bill, says Governor

DMK leader Stalin calls for demonstration before Raj Bhavan tomorrow

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said it would take at least three to four weeks for him to arrive at a decision on granting assent to the Bill seeking to provide 7.5% horizontal reservation to NEET-qualified State government school students in undergraduate medical admissions.

Replying to DMK president M.K. Stalin, who had on Wednesday written to the Governor urging him to give his nod to the Bill, Mr. Purohit said he was already seized of the matter and was getting it examined from all angles. The Bill seeks to give horizontal reservation for those who have studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 and have qualified in NEET for medical admissions.

“The same has also been informed to the delegation of Ministers who had called on me recently,” the Governor said in his letter, which was circulated to the media.

The Governor’s reply came on a day when Mr. Stalin announced a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan on Saturday to urge Mr. Purohit to give his assent to the legislation immediately.

Mr. Stalin had earlier said that the Governor did not understand the urgency, and his delay in granting assent had posed a challenge to the “honour” of the Legislative Assembly.

“The delay has created a situation where government school students cannot enter medical colleges. The Governor and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami are not able to raise their voice because of the pressure from the BJP government at the Centre,” the DMK leader said.

Soon after Mr. Purohit wrote to him, Mr. Stalin accused the State government of suppressing from the people the fact that the Governor had already briefed the Ministerial delegation about the time he required to study the Bill.

“There is a rumour that the Governor had demanded the implementation of 10% reservation for economically weaker sections, among the forward communities, as a quid pro quo, to give assent to the Bill. The Ministers should explain whether such a demand was made by the Governor,” the Leader of the Opposition said.