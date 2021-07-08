Nearly 63% fresh infections reported in 11 districts

State records 3,367 new cases, even as 64 more people die; Chennai’s daily count falls below 200

As many as 3,367 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 64 succumbed to the infection in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the State’s tally to 25,06,848 and toll to 33,196.

Eleven districts accounted for a major chunk of the fresh cases. About 63% cases were from these districts.

In Chennai, the daily count fell below 200. A total of 196 people tested positive for the infection in the city, taking its tally to 5,34,037. The fresh cases dropped below 400 in Coimbatore and below 300 in Erode — there were 385 cases in the former and 288 in the latter. There were 214 cases in Salem. There were 197 cases in Tiruppur, 198 in Thanjavur, 175 in Chengalpattu, 142 in Tiruchi, 110 in the Nilgiris, 108 in Namakkal and 107 in Tiruvannamalai.

Of the 64 fatalities, Chennai recorded six, and Madurai and Theni five each. There were four deaths each in Coimbatore and Dharmapuri. Among the deceased was a teenager who had co-morbidities — the 19-year-old boy from Kancheepuram, with left side cavernous sinus tumour, was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on July 3. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1. However, he died two-and-a-half hours after admission due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Three people in their 20s also succumbed to the infection.

The number of active cases stood at 34,076. They included 3,651 in Coimbatore and 3,647 in Erode. As many as 3,704 people were discharged after treatment.

A total of 1,51,844 samples were tested. The State’s positivity rate stood at 2.3%. Positivity rates of Chennai and Madurai were under 1% — 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Nilgiris accounted for the highest positivity rate at 3.9% — a total of 105 positives from 2,694 samples.

On Wednesday, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine distributed 1,00,000 doses of Covishield and 50,000 doses of Covaxin to all health unit districts. As many as 28,270 people were inoculated. These included 12,577 people in the 18-44 age group. The State’s total coverage stands at 1,59,58,402.