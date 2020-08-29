Nearly 6,000 persons test positive for COVID-19

5,752 discharged from hospitals; 102 deaths recorded

With 5,996 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the State’s tally rose to 4,09,238. As many as 102 deaths were recorded, taking the total figure to 7,050. A total of 5,752 persons were discharged from various health facilities across the State on Friday. Health Department officials said as many as 3,49,682 persons had recovered from the disease so far.

The number of cases continued to rise in Chennai and in the districts. In Chennai, 1,296 persons tested positive, while as many as 1,201 persons who had been cured of the infection were discharged from various health facilities. As of date, the State has 52,506 active cases, including those under isolation.

Western districts like Coimbatore and Salem recorded high case counts. In Coimbatore, 496 fresh cases were recorded, and in Salem, 437.

In Coimbatore 438 people returned home after treatment and in Salem 301 people were discharged after being cured of the infection, according to a release from the Directorate of Public Health.

In each of the five districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai, cases exceeded 200. While Chengalpattu recorded 296 cases, 256 more people contracted the infection in Cuddalore. Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai reported 295 and 205 new cases, respectively.

The Directorate of Public Health’s bulletin on Friday said 102 people had died of the infection. Of them, 97 had pre-existing conditions, while five died solely due to the infection. Chennai accounted for 28 deaths. All five deaths of persons without co-morbidities occurred in government hospitals.

Among the deceased was a 36-year-old man who was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Nagapattinam on August 21 with complaints of breathlessness, fever and cough for four days. The RT-PCR test result returned positive for COVID-19 on August 23. He died on August 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, health officials said.

A 55-year-old woman from Tiruppur, who was admitted to the ESI medical college hospital in Coimbatore on August 22 after testing positive for COVID-19, died on August 26. Her death was recorded as having occurred due to acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID pneumonia.

Among those who died with co-morbid conditions was an 86-year-old from Chennai. The man, who had Alzheimer’s disease, had tested positive on August 22 and was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for two days. He died on Thursday morning due to COVID-19 pneumonia.