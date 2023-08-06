HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly 450 tonnes of tomatoes sold in a month by State govt.

This follows the State government’s decision to supply the vegetable at ₹60 a kg

August 06, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 450 tonnes of tomatoes were sold in the last one month through fair price shops and farm fresh outlets, following the State government’s decision to supply the vegetable at ₹60 a kg.

On July 4, the sale of tomatoes began at 82 shops in Chennai.

At present, tomatoes are being sold through 500 ration shops and farm fresh outlets. They are being sourced from farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, apart from local farmers, a government official monitoring the sale of tomatoes said.

As for reports that the sale of tomatoes through ration shops at ₹60 a kg had been stopped “abruptly” in parts of southern districts and farm fresh outlets were selling tomatoes at ₹95 a kg, the official said instructions were “clear” to sell tomatoes at ₹60 a kg only.

Referring to the distribution of tokens for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the official said that this could have been a reason for the “gaps, if any”. However, the official added that he would ascertain the actual reason.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.