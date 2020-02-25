Nearly ₹19 lakh stolen from bank near Palladam, say police

Tiruppur

25 February 2020 20:46 IST

CCTV cameras within bank damaged by robbers

A day after the break-in into the branch of a public sector bank at Kallipalayam near Palladam on the Palladam-Dharapuram Road was reported in the Tiruppur district, senior police officers confirmed to The Hindu that cash of ₹18,97,000 had been stolen from it.

However, the value of jewellery stolen from lockers cannot be ascertained by bank authorities, officers said.

Advertising

Advertising

Complaint lodged

The bank was closed over the weekend. On Monday, bank employees returned to work at the branch to find that a window to the side had been damaged. After realising that a break-in had taken place, they alerted senior officials of the bank, who in turn lodged a complaint at the Kamanaickenpalayam Police Station.

A police officer said that the burglars had entered the bank through the side window. The burglars damaged the CCTV cameras inside the bank and took hard disks prior to stealing cash and jewellery.

Based on footage from the CCTV cameras present in the locality, it was found out that the burglary occurred at around 10 p.m. on February 22. However, the identity of the culprits could not be ascertained from the available CCTV footage, according to the police.

Second attempt

This heist comes after a burglary attempt at the same branch four months ago. On October 9, 2019, miscreants attempted to enter the bank. The break-in then was discovered when employees returned to work after the puja holidays. “They entered through the same window and with the same method this time,” the police officer said, adding that no cash had been stolen in the first attempt.

Despite this incident, no full-time security guard had been posted at the bank premises. “Some rural branches do not have security guards at all,” the police officer said. Customers of the bank staged a dharna on the Palladam-Dharapuram Road on Monday and Tuesday. They were pacified by bank officials, police said. The branch’s personnel could not be reached for comments on the incident.

Six teams

Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal said that the police have formed six special teams to nab the accused at the earliest. Kamanaickenpalayam Police have registered a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.