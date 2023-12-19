Nearly 1,000 students to participate in inter-tech meet hosted by IIT-M

December 19, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) will host the inter-IIT Tech meet. The four-day event begins on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,000 students from across the IITs are expected to participate.

There will be 13 competitions, ranging from product management, game development, mathematics, quantum computing and cybersecurity. The tech meet will feature events that are part of the ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ campaign.

The annual pan-IIT meet will offer students an opportunity to test their technical skills in solving real-world problems. For two months, students had been working on problems such as the challenges faced in the world of robotics, artificial intelligence, finance and such fields. The competition culminates in an offline meet.

Dean of students Satyanarayana Gummadi said it was an opportunity for like-minded students from different IITs to interact and create networks.

IIT Madras, the host, will come up with industrial problem statements that the students would solve. It would also provide the students with a platform to interact with peers, industrial experts and professors. V. Sriram, faculty advisor (co-curricular activities) at the institute, said the students were organising the event. He lauded the students for going beyond the classroom and showcasing their potential.

The projects and papers at the students’ academic conference and engineers’ conclave are open for public viewing.

Nilanjan Saha, Convenor, said the meet would bring out solutions of the real-world challenges from the best students within IITs. It would have a profound impact on environment and society, he said, adding: “This will potentially inspire young entrepreneurs to drive innovation by understanding emerging technologies.”