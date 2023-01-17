ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 1 lakh people visit zoo during Pongal holidays

January 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The footfall on January 16 and 17 was 34,183 and 31,440 respectively, according to a press release from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park

The Hindu Bureau

People visiting Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) had nearly 1 lakh visitors, including around 9,000 children under the age of five, from January 14 to 17. Expecting an increased inflow of visitors on account of the Pongal festival, the AAZP management had extended timings by 30 minutes in the morning and evening.

The footfall on January 16 and 17 was 34,183 and 31,440 respectively, according to a press release from the AAZP. To strengthen security, police personnel and forest department officials patrolled the zoo, the release said. The zoo management strengthened security through three watchtowers and CCTV monitoring.

Barring one incident of theft of a gold chain and a mobile phone, which were recovered by the police, there were no reports of security lapses or medical emergencies, said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director at the AAZP.

Visitors got an opportunity to see elephant showers and animals being fed. The AAZP said it had arranged for additional facilities such as drinking water, food outlets, toilets, for visitors during the Pongal holidays. Two temporary ticket counters were set up in the parking area to manage the crowd inflow, the release said. Nine medical help desks are formed, along with five ambulances standby, inside the zoo premises to address medical emergencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US