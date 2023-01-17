Nearly 1 lakh people visit zoo during Pongal holidays

January 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) had nearly 1 lakh visitors, including around 9,000 children under the age of five, from January 14 to 17. Expecting an increased inflow of visitors on account of the Pongal festival, the AAZP management had extended timings by 30 minutes in the morning and evening.

The footfall on January 16 and 17 was 34,183 and 31,440 respectively, according to a press release from the AAZP. To strengthen security, police personnel and forest department officials patrolled the zoo, the release said. The zoo management strengthened security through three watchtowers and CCTV monitoring.

Barring one incident of theft of a gold chain and a mobile phone, which were recovered by the police, there were no reports of security lapses or medical emergencies, said Manikanda Prabhu, Assistant Director at the AAZP.

Visitors got an opportunity to see elephant showers and animals being fed. The AAZP said it had arranged for additional facilities such as drinking water, food outlets, toilets, for visitors during the Pongal holidays. Two temporary ticket counters were set up in the parking area to manage the crowd inflow, the release said. Nine medical help desks are formed, along with five ambulances standby, inside the zoo premises to address medical emergencies.