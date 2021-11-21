Nearly 1 crore people aged 18-44 yet to take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, 23/10/2021, Mass Covid Vaccination Camp Drive at Perungudi OMR. Photo: Karunakaran M

CHENNAI

21 November 2021 00:07 IST

Get vaccinated, says Health Secretary

Around one crore people aged 18 to 44 and nearly 50 lakh people aged over 45, mostly senior citizens, are yet to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Tamil Nadu, said Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

Making an appeal to all eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, he said Tamil Nadu had so far achieved 75% first-dose coverage and 38% second-dose coverage.

Over 72 lakh people were due or overdue for the second dose, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health Secretary said unvaccinated and incompletely vaccinated people continued to pose a risk not just to themselves, but also to the community at large. They should view it as their duty to ensure that efforts to prevent any resurgence of COVID-19, such as vaccination, following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as masking and physical distancing and adherence to standard operating procedures, are effective. These measures are the cornerstone in the fight against COVID-19, he said.

People should come forward and ensure that their near and dear ones, friends, colleagues and relatives get the first dose on Sunday, he said.