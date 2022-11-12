NDRF deploys teams in four districts that received heavy rain alert

Youth volunteers have been mobilised for flood rescue/relief works 

S. Vijay Kumar CHENNAI
November 12, 2022 00:18 IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams, equipped with floor rescue materials, in four districts in Tamil Nadu, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alert due to the formation of a low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal of Sri Lanka near Sri Lanka that could intensify and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

Four teams of the NDRF, Arakkonam, were moved to Theni, Dindigul, the Nilgiris and Ranipet districts.

“All the teams are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure, search and rescue equipment and advanced communication systems,” the NDRF said.

A 24/7 control room of the NDRF was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Tamil Nadu State administration for immediate response. In northern Tamil Nadu, the police have identified at least 500 youth volunteers, mainly college students, in each district to assist flood rescue/relief teams. Volunteers, connected in WhatsApp group, would be given basic training and deployed in flood-prone areas along with police personnel, police sources said on Friday.

SDRF commandos 

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said trained commandos of the State Disaster Response Force were stationed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Cuddalore.

He said Coastal Security Group personnel had roped in fishermen and trained divers in areas vulnerable to floods for rescue operations. At the police headquarters, Mr. Babu also reviewed the contingency plan and preparedness of the force by having a video-conference with senior police officers in cities/districts, where heavy rainfall alert was issued.

