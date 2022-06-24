NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu seeks AIADMK support

BJP leaders also called on AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam for support

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on senior AIADMK leader M. Thambi Durai at his residence in Delhi on Friday seeking support from the AIADMK for her candidature.

BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and K. Annamalai had on Thursday called on AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam separately to seek their support to the NDA candidate in the presidential elections.

The AIADMK has one member in the Lok Sabha, four in the Rajya Sabha and 66 legislators in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.



