NDA intact despite AIADMK snapping ties with BJP, say PT founder

September 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Puthiya Tamilagam founder Dr. K. Krishnasamy said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues to be intact despite AIADMK’s announcement that it was snapping ties with the BJP.

“This development is temporary and the alliance should be considered intact until the BJP’s national leadership also announces the snapping of ties. The AIADMK and the BJP have no problems. AIADMK has issues with the State unit of the BJP. We have to wait for the responses of BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

