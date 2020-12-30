NDA coordination committee will decide TN CM candidate, C.T. Ravi says

C. T. Ravi, BJP National General Secretary

CHENNAI

30 December 2020 15:42 IST

The NDA coordination committee will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu once the Assembly elections are announced and that candidate will be from the largest partner, the AIADMK, said C.T. Ravi, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters in Chennai on Wednesday before a meeting of the BJP’s Assembly conveners, co-conveners and coordinators, Mr. Ravi, when asked whether Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would be the alliance’s CM candidate said, “When we get the majority [after the results], our Parliamentary Party board, the NDA coordination committee will decide”.

He said, “At present Mr. Palaniswami is our Chief Minister. The CM candidate is always decided by our Parliamentary Board”.

Mr. Ravi added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of the alliance and is leading the elections everywhere across the country.

When repeatedly asked about the BJP’s position on the CM candidate, Mr. Ravi also said the AIADMK will decide their candidate. “We will ask them the question [who they want to be CM]. They will decide. Only when the election notification comes, the NDA partners will decide who their CM candidate is,” he reiterated.

He said the AIADMK continues to be one of the partners of the NDA and has supported the Centre on all issues.

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan asked whether the DMK had announced its CM candidate. “In one place, people are saying Udhayanidhi’s name, in another place, people are saying Kanimozhi’s name,” he claimed. “Have they announced who their CM candidate is,” he asked.

Mr. Murugan alleged the the DMK was threatening him with a legal notice on the issue of Murasoli’s land ownership. “Why are you threatening us? Why are you filing a case for ₹1 crore? Where will I go for one crore rupees? This means you have something to hide. Instead of threatening us, show the proof,” he said.