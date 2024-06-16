NCW member Khushbu to file case against DMK functionary

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar said on Saturday that she would file a case against DMK functionary Shivaji Krishnamurthy for his alleged derogatory remarks against senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Sharing a purported video of Mr. Krishnamurthy’s speech on X (formerly Twitter), Ms. Sundar said he had been repeatedly abusing women. She pointed out that Mr. Krishnamurthy had been suspended from the DMK, but the party took him back later.

“I am filing a case against him and will ensure that he lands [at a place] where he can learn a lesson on how to respect women,” Ms. Sundar said. She further said Ms. Soundararajan was the most respected member of the BJP, and would continue to be respected by every BJP member.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.