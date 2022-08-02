Tamil Nadu

NCST chairperson calls on Governor

NCST Chairperson Harsh Chouhan and Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

NCST Chairperson Harsh Chouhan and Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Harsh Chouhan called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2022 11:50:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ncst-chairperson-calls-on-governor/article65716346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR