The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) announced on Friday that it would investigate the death of T. Palanisamy, an employee of ‘Lottery King’ Martin Santiago. In a notice addressed to District Collector K. Rajamani, the Commission directed him to submit information on action taken under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act within 15 days.
NCSC to probe death of Lottery King’s employee
COIMBATORE
COIMBATORE,
May 11, 2019 01:16 IST
COIMBATORE
COIMBATORE,
May 11, 2019 01:16 IST
more-in
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 11, 2019 1:16:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ncsc-to-probe-death-of-lottery-kings-employee/article27098725.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story