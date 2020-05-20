Tamil Nadu

NCSC seeks action taken report against Maran for remarks

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has sought an action taken report against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran in connection with his remarks deemed offensive to the Scheduled Castes.

It sought a report within a week from the Chief Secretary, DGP and Chennai Police Commissioner. A copy of the NCSC notice was tweeted by State BJP president L. Murugan.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city and rural police on Monday registered separate cases against Mr. Maran and another DMK MP R.S. Bharathi for their remarks — made at different points of time — deemed offensive to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The Variety Hall Road police booked Mr. Maran under Sections 3 (1) (u) and 3 (1) (r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on a complaint from one G. Jeganathan, who objected to certain remarks made to journalists outside the Secretariat on May 13.

Mr. Maran, who had accused Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam of humiliating a DMK MP delegation, asked, “Are we third rate citizens? Oppressed?”. He appeared to be alluding to the manner in which the SCs were ill-treated by some sections of dominant communities.

Meanwhile, the Perur police in Coimbatore rural booked Mr. Bharathi based on a complaint lodged by a man, Rangarajan, who objected to the DMK leader’s comments in February about appointment of judges belonging to the Scheduled Castes during the erstwhile Karunanidhi regime.

Sources said that a few other police stations in Coimbatore district also received complaints against the two MPs.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:02:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ncsc-seeks-action-taken-report-against-maran-for-remarks/article31627508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY